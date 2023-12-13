Secretary-General Reiterates United Nations Commitment towards Supporting Mediation Efforts of Its African Partners to Restore Peace in Sudan

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the encouraging developments in the context of the Extraordinary Assembly of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Heads of State and Government held in Djibouti on 9 December, which discussed the situation in Sudan. He reiterates the United Nations commitment to support the mediation efforts of its African partners and to work with all other relevant stakeholders to help end the war and restore peace in Sudan.

The Secretary-General is gravely concerned by the unwillingness of the parties — so far — to cease hostilities, which has caused untold suffering for civilians across Sudan.

The Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, stands ready to engage with all parties and partners to advance the cause of peace in Sudan.