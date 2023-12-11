Leverage Universal Goals of Anti-Corruption Convention to Restore Trust in World Plagued by Conflict, Violence, Secretary-General Urges Conference of Parties

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the Tenth Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, in Atlanta, United States, today:

I am pleased to address this Conference of Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, and I thank the United States for hosting this important meeting.

For two decades, the Convention has been a guiding light in our efforts against corruption. While we have made significant strides, corruption remains a real threat around the globe. Corruption not only robs resources, it robs people of hope. Corruption undermines development. Corruption subverts social cohesion and exacerbates inequalities. Corruption fuels distrust in institutions.

Today, the world must leverage the universal goals of the Convention to advance accountability, integrity, and transparency. To safeguard the rule of law and human rights and restore trust in a world mired by conflict and violence. To rescue the Sustainable Development Goals and leave no one behind. To protect the environment and enable an effective response to the existential threat of climate change. And to put an end, once and for all, to impunity.

I call on all parties to use this opportunity to strengthen international cooperation to prevent, detect, and prosecute corruption — in partnership with civil society and the private sector. Together, we can build resilient institutions, empower citizens, and build a future of justice and equality.