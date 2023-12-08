Secretary-General Alarmed by Developments in Guatemala to Annul Elections

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is alarmed by developments in Guatemala, where the Public Prosecutor’s Office has taken steps to annul the general elections, which had been certified by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal on 29 August. The Secretary-General reiterates his call for the respect of the will of the Guatemalan voters and for a smooth transition of power in January. The Secretary-General trusts that the results of the election as certified by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal will be respected.