Marking Seventy-Fifth Anniversary of Joint Staff Pension Fund, Secretary-General Thanks UN Personnel for Devoting Careers to Building Better World for All

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund seventy-fifth anniversary, today:

I am pleased to send my warm wishes as you mark the seventy-fifth anniversary of the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund.

International civil servants devote their careers to building a better, more secure world for all. After serving the UN family, they deserve a measure of security in their own lives. The United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund has provided that financial security for 75 years.

Thank you for your commitment and expertise. And thank you for all you do to make sure that the Pension Fund remains a pillar of security for generations to come. Happy anniversary.