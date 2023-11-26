‘Young People Are the Climate Fighters Our World Needs’, Secretary-General Tells Conference, Urging All to Never Give Up, Fight for Future They Deserve

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the eighteenth Climate Change Conference of Youth, in Dubai today:

I am proud to stand in solidarity with you ahead of this vital COP [Conference of Parties].

Young people are the climate fighters our world needs. As you know so well, climate change is blazing a trail of destruction around the world. We have just endured the hottest June, July, August and September on record.

Meanwhile, UN reports this month have revealed that global greenhouse emissions continue setting new highs. And we have the widest-ever gaps in funding for such priorities as helping countries adapt to the immediate impacts of climate chaos.

Climate justice is on the line. Those that have contributed the least are paying the highest price. And fossil fuel companies and their enablers continue to reap huge profits.

Reversing this crisis has always been an uphill battle. But nothing worth having comes without a fight. That’s where you come in. Raising your voices. Holding leaders to account. Leading the way on the ground. And demanding an ambitious and just outcome at COP28.

Our planet needs an outcome that keeps 1.5 degrees alive. An outcome that closes glaring gaps on mitigation, adaptation and finance. An outcome that gets the Loss and Damage Fund off to a strong start with early pledges. And an outcome that heeds the call of my Acceleration Agenda to speed up net-zero deadlines.

All the outcomes we desperately need depend on a credible and science-based Global Stocktake. At COP28, your voice will be critical to making that happen. So, demand that Governments, financial institutions and businesses around the world do the right thing and take every step to safeguard our common future.

I know you will never give up. Neither will I. Let’s keep pushing. Let’s stand as one — let’s fight as one — to build the future you deserve. Thank you.