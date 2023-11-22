‘If Everyone Did…’ Theme Stresses Importance of People-Led Solutions to Global Challenges, Secretary-General Says in Message for International Volunteer Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development, observed on 5 December:

On International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development, we salute the more than 1 billion people worldwide who are contributing their time and skills to creating a better, safer, more caring and peaceful world.

This year’s theme — “If everyone did…” — underscores the importance of collective action, cooperation and people-led solutions to global challenges like poverty, inequalities, conflict, the climate crisis, food insecurity and more.

In every community on the planet, volunteers are taking action to support the most vulnerable people, including in the midst of conflict and other humanitarian emergencies.

Young volunteers are joining the fight for climate action, pressing Governments, businesses and policymakers to take the decisions needed to end this planetary emergency.

Our own UN Volunteers hail from more than 160 countries, and are helping to spur peace and sustainable development, and the realization of human rights, for people around the world.

On this important day, let’s re-commit to ensuring that all people can lend their energies to shaping a better future for all people and the planet we share. Let’s stand with volunteers, everywhere.