Commending Elections in Liberia, Secretary-General Reaffirms United Nations’ Continued Support of Country’s Efforts to Consolidate Peace, Democracy

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General commends the Government and people of Liberia for the 2023 Presidential and legislative elections, which took place in a calm and peaceful manner. These were the first general elections since the closing of the United Nations Mission in Liberia in 2018.

The Secretary-General also salutes the efforts of the national, regional, and international electoral observation missions.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the continued support of the United Nations to the people of Liberia in their efforts to consolidate peace, democracy, and sustainable development.