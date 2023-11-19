Deeply Shocked by Two Fatal Attacks on Palestine Refugee Agency, Secretary-General Emphasizes United Nations Premises ‘Are Inviolable’, Calls for Ceasefire

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

I am deeply shocked that two United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) schools were struck in less than 24 hours in Gaza. Dozens of people — many women and children — were killed and injured as they were seeking safety in United Nations premises.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians are seeking shelter at United Nations facilities throughout Gaza due to the intensified fighting. I reaffirm that our premises are inviolable.

This war is having a staggering and unacceptable number of civilian casualties, including women and children, every day. This must stop.

I reiterate my call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

I also want to express my deep appreciation for all the mediation efforts led by the Government of Qatar.