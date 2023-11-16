With World ‘in Dire Straits’, International Solidarity Needed More than Ever, Secretary-General Tells United Nations Global Leadership Dinner

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the United Nations Foundation’s “We the Peoples” Global Leadership Annual Dinner, in New York today:

To Ted Turner, Elizabeth Cousens and the entire UN Foundation — congratulations on your twenty-fifth anniversary. It’s hard to believe that a quarter century has passed since Ted made his incredible contribution in support of the United Nations — a powerful vote of confidence in what the world can accomplish by working as one. Thank you, Ted.

And thank you all for your continued support for the enduring mission of the United Nations to advance peace, sustainable development and human rights around the world.

I’m so pleased to join you in saluting your awardees this evening — including Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, and other members of the UN family.

As we honour their global leadership, we face a stark fact. Our world is in dire straits. From the Middle East to Ukraine to the Sahel, conflicts are raging. Tensions are rising. Our planet is burning. Humanitarian needs are at record highs. The Sustainable Development Goals are going in reverse.

More than ever, we need global solidarity. We need the United Nations. And we need the light that the United Nations Foundation brings.

All of you give me enormous hope. Hope that we can rescue the Sustainable Development Goals, and support developing countries as they invest in their people. Hope that we can extend a helping hand to all those engulfed by war, climate catastrophe and hunger. Hope that we can, at long last, expand opportunities and even the scales for the world’s women and girls. Hope that we can — finally — build a world of peace.

My friends, I can assure you that we at the United Nations will not give up. I know you won’t either. Let’s keep working for a safer, more peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world for all.