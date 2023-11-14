World ‘Massively Off Track to Limiting Global Warming to 1.5°C’, Secretary-General Stresses, at Launch of United Nations Convention on Climate Change Report

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message on the launch of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s nationally determined contributions synthesis report:

The world is failing to get a grip on the climate crisis. That is the message of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s latest report which provides yet more evidence that the world remains massively off track to limiting global warming to 1.5°C and avoiding the worst of climate catastrophe.

As the report shows, global ambition stagnated over the past year and national climate plans are strikingly misaligned with the science.

Under current national plans, global greenhouse gas emissions are set to increase 9 per cent by 2030, compared to 2010 levels. Yet the science is clear: emissions must fall by 45 per cent by the end of this decade compared to 2010 levels to meet the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C.

As the reality of climate chaos pounds communities around the world — with ever fiercer floods, fires and droughts — the chasm between need and action is more menacing than ever.

Inch-by-inch progress will not do. It is time for a climate ambition supernova in every country, city and sector.

Net-zero timelines must be accelerated so that developed countries get there as close as possible to 2040 and emerging economies as close as possible to 2050.

At the same time, countries must significantly boost renewable energy capacity, phase out coal — by 2030 in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries and 2040 for the rest of the world — and phase out all fossil fuels in line with achieving global net zero by 2050, as part of a just and equitable transition.

Governments must come together to line up the necessary finance, support and partnerships to increase ambition in their national climate plans and swiftly put those plans into action. And developed countries must rebuild trust by delivering on their finance commitments.

The twenty-eighth UN Climate Change Conference must be the place to urgently close the climate ambition gap.