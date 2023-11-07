Secretary-General Reiterates Condemnation of Terror Acts Committed by Hamas in Israel, Again Calls for Immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

One month after the horrific events of 7 October, the Secretary-General reiterates his total condemnation of the acts of terror committed by Hamas in Israel for which there can be no justification. He will never forget the horrendous images of civilians being killed and maimed and others being dragged away into captivity. He reiterates his appeal for their immediate and unconditional release.

The Secretary-General remains extremely distressed by the killing of civilians in Gaza and the humanitarian catastrophe that continues to unfold in Gaza, with an unimaginable toll on civilians.

He also reiterates his call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.