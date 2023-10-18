Sport Fosters Teamwork, Resilience, Spirit of Fairness, Secretary-General Tells United Nations Inter-Agency Games, Urges Competitors to Celebrate Shared Goals

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the United Nations Inter-Agency Games, in Vila Real de Santo Antόnio, Portugal, today:

I send my warm greetings to all participants and supporters of the United Nations Inter-Agency Games in the beautiful town of Vila Real de Santo Antόnio.

It's heartening to see our UN family coming together in a spirit of camaraderie — and of course, healthy competition.

Sport has a unique power to bring people together. It fosters teamwork, resilience and a spirit of fairness. All these values are essential to our United Nations.

As you compete, let us celebrate our shared goals, both on and off the field, reinforce the links between our UN agencies, and continue to be ambassadors of unity and diversity.

I wish the best of luck to all teams.