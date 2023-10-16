Deeply Saddened by Death of Martti Ahtisaari, Secretary-General Lauds Finnish Nobel Peace Prize Winner’s Invaluable, Tireless Action to Prevent, Resolve Conflicts

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Martti Oiva Kalevi Ahtisaari of Finland.

Mr. Ahtisaari was a distinguished statesman, diplomat, and exemplary mediator who dedicated his life to the cause of peace. In 2008, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his determined and decades-long efforts to resolve conflicts around the world.

Mr. Ahtisaari made invaluable contributions to the work of the United Nations, including as the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Namibia, Under-Secretary-General for Administration and Management, Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa and Special Envoy for the Future Status Process for Kosovo.

Serving as Finland’s President from 1994 to 2000, he later founded the Crisis Management Initiative, continuing his tireless actions to prevent and resolve conflicts. His remarkable life of service and pursuit of peace will always serve as an inspiration to countless United Nations officials who had the privilege to work with him.

The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. Ahtisaari, to the Government and people of Finland and everyone touched by his unwavering commitment to peace.