Secretary-General ‘Deeply Regrets’ Decision by Conseil National pour la Sauvegarde de la Patrie in Niger Ordering UN Humanitarian Coordinator to Leave Country

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General deeply regrets that, on 10 October, the Conseil National pour la Sauvegarde de la Patrie (CNSP) ordered the departure of the Resident Coordinator/Humanitarian Coordinator of the United Nations in Niger, Louise Aubin, within 72 hours.

Ms. Aubin has been exemplary in leading the United Nations system in Niger to work impartially and tirelessly to deliver humanitarian and development assistance, in accordance with the National Development Plan.

The decision to order the departure of the Resident Coordinator hampers the ability of the Organization to effectively carry out its mandates and disrupts the essential work we do for the people of Niger, where 4.3 million are in need of humanitarian assistance, mostly women and children.

The Secretary-General has full confidence in the United Nations system in Niger. He underlines that the order to leave the country is contrary to the legal framework applicable to the United Nations, including with respect to obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and the privileges and immunities accorded to the Organization.

The Secretary-General reiterates the unwavering commitment of the United Nations to stay and deliver for the people of Niger, through continued humanitarian and development operations.