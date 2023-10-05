Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack in Kharkiv Region of Ukraine

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns today’s attack which reportedly killed at least 49 people and injured several others in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region of Ukraine. Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international humanitarian law and they must stop immediately. The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a prompt recovery to those injured.