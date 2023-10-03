Maximize Postal Network’s Reach to Help Boost Digital Inclusion, Drive Progress in Sustainable Development Goals, Secretary-General Says in Observance Message

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Post Day, observed on 9 October:

The postal system has long served as a cornerstone of connectivity across the globe. In today’s digital world, that fundamental role remains key. The postal network is immense and extends to many of the remotest communities. We can maximize its reach to help boost digital inclusion and drive progress on the Sustainable Development Goals.

The theme of this year’s World Post Day — “Together for Trust” — calls on governments, the private sector and development partners to do exactly that. I thank the Universal Postal Union (UPU) for its leadership of the Connect.Post initiative, which aims to ensure every post office has sufficient access to the Internet by 2030.

On this World Post Day, we celebrate UPU’s work, and the critical contributions of postal workers around the world. Together, we can deliver a fair and sustainable digital future for all.