Secretary-General Deeply Concerned by Detention, Prosecution of Former International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala Official

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the detention and prosecution of a former official of the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), Claudia González, for activities relating to her work for that body. He also notes with concern that several other former CICIG staff are currently under investigation by judicial authorities, in some cases in relation to their work with CICIG.

Since CICIG’s closure in 2019, the Secretary-General has received multiple reports pointing to the use of criminal proceedings as a reprisal against persons involved in the investigation and prosecution of corruption cases along with CICIG.

The Secretary-General recalls the important contribution of CICIG and its personnel to the fight against corruption and impunity in Guatemala. He reiterates his call on the Guatemalan authorities, in accordance with the agreement between the United Nations and the Government establishing the Commission, to protect the personnel of CICIG — whether international or national — from abuse, threats, reprisals or acts of intimidation because of their work for CICIG.