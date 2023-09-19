Welcome to the United Nations
Secretary-General Welcomes Resumption of Cross-Border United Nations Humanitarian Deliveries from Türkiye to Syria

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the resumption of United Nations life-saving humanitarian deliveries from Türkiye into north-west Syria through the Bab al-Hawa crossing today.

Though our humanitarian operations have continued to assist millions of people in need in north-west Syria, the Bab al-Hawa crossing has long been central to the UN’s efforts to deliver aid in the north-west.

With more people than ever requiring humanitarian aid in Syria, the Secretary-General underscores the need for ever greater efforts to be made to ensure we reach all those who need it.

