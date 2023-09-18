Secretary-General Underlines Importance of Political Courage, Leadership, Solidarity, in Message to Appeal of Conscience Foundation

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message to the Appeal of Conscience Foundation, in New York today:

It is a pleasure to greet the Appeal of Conscience Foundation and my dear friend Rabbi Arthur Schneier.

Let me also congratulate this year’s recipient of the World Statesman Award, Henry Kissinger. Few diplomats in living memory have had a greater influence on international affairs.

“Leadership”, Dr. Kissinger wrote in his latest book, is built on — and I quote — “the merging of virtue and talents”. He underlined that a humanistic education and deep literacy are essential for leaders to navigate between the relative certainties of the past and the ambiguities of the future. In our times of tension and turmoil, such qualities are needed more than ever.

Our world is overwhelmed by crises. Divisions are widening, conflicts raging, hate is spreading and our planet is burning. But, through the dark clouds, I see rays of hope. Hope that we can bridge divides and rebuild trust. Hope that we can act together to save our planet. And hope that we can nurture a spirit of compromise and cooperation.

All of this takes political courage and leadership. It takes solidarity. And it takes partnership.

I deeply appreciate your steadfast support of our United Nations — and I look forward to our continued partnership in the critical years ahead.