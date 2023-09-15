Speeding Up Shipping’s Voyage to Carbon Neutrality Vital, ‘Critical to Our Collective Future’, Says Secretary-General in Message for Maritime Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Maritime Day, observed on 28 September:

Shipping is a pillar of the world economy, a catalyst of development and a vital link connecting goods, commodities and communities across the world.

Today, the maritime sector transports over 80 per cent of global trade — and accounts for nearly 3 per cent of global emissions. That is why speeding up shipping’s voyage to carbon neutrality is critical to our collective future.

The updated Greenhouse Gas Strategy agreed at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) earlier this year provides a clear plan for achieving net zero by 2050. Now we need all hands on deck to deliver on the policies and investments required to realize a just and equitable transition for the entire maritime sector.

On this World Maritime Day, we celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of a landmark treaty to prevent pollution from ships: the MARPOL Convention [the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships].

Through the decades, MARPOL has made important contributions to protecting our planet and ocean by making shipping safer and cleaner.

Looking ahead, let us build on the legacy of this convention and together steer towards a more sustainable and prosperous future for this critical industry — and a safer future for humanity.