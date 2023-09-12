Secretary-General Profoundly Saddened by Severe Impact of Deadly Storm in Libya

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is profoundly saddened by the severe impact of Storm Daniel and subsequent flooding that hit the eastern parts of Libya. The storm has claimed thousands of lives, with thousands more people missing, homes destroyed and critical infrastructure damaged.

The Secretary-General expresses his solidarity with the people and authorities of Libya at this difficult time. He conveys his most sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The United Nations is working with local, national and international partners to get urgently needed humanitarian assistance to those in the affected areas.