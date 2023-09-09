Secretary-General Profoundly Saddened to Learn of Deadly Earthquake in Morocco

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General was profoundly saddened to learn of the earthquake that hit Morocco today which claimed many lives.

The Secretary-General expresses his solidarity with the Government and people of Morocco in these difficult times. He addresses his most sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The United Nations is ready to assist the Government of Morocco in its efforts to assist the impacted population.