Secretary-General Expresses Deep Concern over Situation in Gabon

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is following the evolving situation in Gabon very closely. He notes with deep concern the announcement of the election results amidst reports of serious infringements of fundamental freedoms.

He firmly condemns the ongoing coup attempt as a means to resolve the post-electoral crisis.

The Secretary-General reaffirms his strong opposition to military coups.

The Secretary-General calls on all actors involved to exercise restraint, engage in an inclusive and meaningful dialogue and ensure that the rule of law and human rights are fully respected. He also calls on the national army and security forces to guarantee the physical integrity of the President of the Republic and his family.

The United Nations stands by the people of Gabon.