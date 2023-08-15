United Nations Calls on All Stakeholders in Gabon to Ensure Peaceful, Inclusive, Credible Electoral Process

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

At the start of the electoral campaign for the presidential, legislative and municipal elections in Gabon scheduled for 26 August, the United Nations calls on all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful, inclusive and credible electoral process.

The United Nations urges all political stakeholders to refrain from any inflammatory action or speech that could undermine the process.

The United Nations calls on all candidates to contribute to the integrity of the electoral process by overcoming any disagreements through dialogue and addressing any complaints that may arise through established legal channels.