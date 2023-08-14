Support Victims, Survivors of Terrorism to Amplify Their Voices, Secretary-General Stresses in Message for International Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, observed on 21 August:

We come together to remember the victims and survivors of terrorism, to stand with the families changed forever and to resolve to build a more peaceful future — together.

The theme of this year’s International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism is: “Legacy: Finding Hope and Building a Peaceful Future”.

On this Day, we pay our respects to all those lost or harmed through terrorist attacks around the world. We pay tribute to the extraordinary work of those victims and survivors who have resolved to use their experiences to bring about change. And we welcome the launch of the Legacy Project, which is helping their testimonies be heard around the world.

Let us all commit to support victims and survivors, to amplify their voices, to work together to ensure that the lives taken and changed by terrorism are never forgotten. And to build a better future for us all.