As Threat Remerges, Global Community Must Speak as One, Commit to Nuclear-Free World, Secretary-General Says on Anniversary of Hiroshima Bombing

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message, delivered by Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu, at the seventy-eighth anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, in Hiroshima, Japan, today:

Nearly eight decades ago, a nuclear weapon incinerated Hiroshima. Yet as anyone who has visited knows, the memories never fade. The A-Bomb Dome, the Cenotaph and the dauntless hibakusha are constant reminders of the catastrophic consequences of nuclear weapons.

For 78 years, the city of Hiroshima and the hibakusha have worked tirelessly to ensure that nuclear weapons are never used again. During my visits to Hiroshima, my meetings with the brave hibakusha — the human face of nuclear cataclysm — have never failed to move and inspire me. They are a potent symbol of forgiveness, hope and resilience. They have transcended tragedy.

I pledge to support them as they continue sharing their accounts — the terror, the pain, the incalculable loss, and above all, the lesson of what happened here on 6 August 1945. World leaders have visited this city, seen its monuments, spoken with its brave survivors and emerged emboldened to take up the cause of nuclear disarmament.

More should do so, because the drums of nuclear war are beating once again. Mistrust and division are on the rise. The nuclear shadow that loomed over the cold war has re-emerged. And some countries are recklessly rattling the nuclear sabre once again, threatening to use these tools of annihilation.

In the face of these threats, the global community must speak as one. Any use of nuclear weapons is unacceptable. We will not sit idly by as nuclear-armed States race to create even more dangerous weapons. That’s why disarmament is at the heart of the recently launched policy brief on a New Agenda for Peace.

The Agenda calls on Member States to urgently recommit to pursuing a world free of nuclear weapons and to reinforce the global norms against their use and proliferation. Pending their total elimination, States possessing nuclear weapons must commit to never use them. The only way to eliminate the nuclear risk is to eliminate nuclear weapons.

The United Nations will continue working with global leaders to strengthen the global disarmament and non-proliferation regime, including through the Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

Eliminating nuclear weapons remains the United Nations highest disarmament priority. We will not rest until the nuclear shadow has been lifted once and for all. No more Hiroshimas. No more Nagasakis.

Disarmament is not some utopian dream. Disarmament is the only pathway to a safer and more secure world for all. The United Nations is proud to stand with the people of Hiroshima and the hibakusha to keep alive the memory of what happened here and the lessons humanity must learn if we are to secure a more peaceful tomorrow. We look forward to working with the people of Japan in this essential effort.