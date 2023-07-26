Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Unconstitutional Change of Government in Niger

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the unconstitutional change of government in Niger, which was announced on 26 July. He is deeply disturbed by the detention of President Mohamed Bazoum and is concerned for his safety and well-being. He calls on all actors involved in this deplorable act to release the President with immediate effect and without any precondition.

The Secretary-General calls for an immediate end to all actions undermining democratic principles in Niger. He urges all parties to refrain from violence and to respect the rule of law.

The United Nations stands in solidarity with the democratically elected Government and the people of Niger.