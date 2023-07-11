United Nations
Secretary-General Disappointed Security Council Unable to Reach Agreement on Extending Cross-Border Humanitarian-Relief Operations in Syria
The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:
The Secretary-General is disappointed that the Security Council was not able to reach agreement today on extending the authorization of United Nations cross-border relief operations in Syria.
United Nations cross-border assistance remains a veritable lifeline for millions of people in north-west Syria as humanitarian needs have reached an all-time high since the start of the conflict, while the impact of the devastating February earthquakes is still acutely felt.
The Secretary-General calls on all Security Council members to redouble their efforts to support the continued delivery of cross-border assistance to millions of people in dire need in north-west Syria for the longest possible period.