Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack on United Nations Peacekeeper Patrol in Central African Republic

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack by armed elements in the morning of 10 July against a United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) patrol on the Sam-Ouandja-Ouadda axis, Haute-Kotto Prefecture in north-eastern Central African Republic, which resulted in the death of one peacekeeper from Rwanda. MINUSCA immediately opened an investigation into the exact circumstances of this attack.

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the family of the fallen peacekeeper and to the people and Government of the Republic of Rwanda.

The Secretary-General recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. He calls on the Central African Republic authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack and bring them to justice swiftly.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and Government of the Central African Republic.