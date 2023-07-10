Secretary-General Urges Action to Build Better World While Marking Nelson Mandela International Day, Stating “Let Us Be Animated by His Spirit of Humanity”

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for Nelson Mandela International Day, observed on 18 July:

Nelson Mandela was a colossus of courage and conviction. A leader of immense achievement and extraordinary humanity. A giant of our times, whose legacy we best honour through action: action to expel the poison of racism, discrimination and hate; action to extinguish the legacies of colonialism; and action to promote equality, human rights, and above all, justice.

Today, poverty, hunger and inequality are on the rise. Countries are drowning in debt. The climate crisis is destroying the lives of those who have done the least to cause it, and our unfair and outdated international financial system is not fulfilling its function as a global safety net.

We have it in our power to solve each of these problems. So, as we commemorate Nelson Mandela’s life and legacy, let us be animated by his spirit of humanity, dignity and justice. Let us stand with women and girls, young people and change-makers everywhere. And let us take action to build a better world. Thank you.