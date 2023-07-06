Urging Creation of Guardrails, Secretary-General Tells AI for Good Summit Artificial Intelligence Must Benefit Everyone, Be Used to Drive Sustainable Development

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the AI for Good Global Summit, in Geneva today:

Artificial intelligence [AI] is making headlines on a daily basis — and those headlines are not always positive. Even tech leaders and experts are warning of the potential dangers of AI, from the development and use of autonomous lethal weapons, to turbocharging mis- and disinformation that undermine democracy.

But AI also has the potential for enormous good. Its powerful tools could drive forward the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals: by making a massive leap in health care and eradicating diseases that affect millions; by transforming education and empowering people everywhere to build a better future.

The AI for Good Global Summit, convened by the International Telecommunication Union, recognizes the joint responsibility of governments, the private sector, United Nations agencies, academia and others to ensure AI reaches its full potential — while preventing and mitigating harms.

AI must benefit everyone, including the one third of humanity who are still offline. Human rights, transparency and accountability must light the way. We must urgently find consensus around essential guardrails to govern the development and deployment of AI for the good of all.

I look to the AI for Good summit to continue to explore practical applications of AI that can advance the Sustainable Development Goals. These applications will complement the work of the High-level Advisory Body on AI that I am planning to establish, as well as the Global Digital Compact and preparations for the Summit of the Future next year.

Together, let’s spare no effort to harness the power of AI for good.

Thank you.