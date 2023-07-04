Secretary-General Salutes Senegalese President’s Decision Not to Run in Election, Calling It ‘a Strong Demonstration’ of Statesmanship, Leadership

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General salutes President Macky Sall’s decision not to run in the upcoming Senegalese presidential elections as a strong demonstration of statesmanship and leadership and an important example for his country and the world.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the unwavering support of the United Nations to the Government and people of Senegal in their efforts to consolidate their vibrant democratic tradition and promote peace, stability and sustainable development.