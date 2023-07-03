Welcome to the United Nations
World in Dangerous Waters on Climate, Secretary-General Warns Marine Environment Protection Committee, Stressing Their Decisions Could Steer to Safer Future

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the eightieth session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee, in London today:

Humanity is in dangerous waters on climate.  But, the decisions you take over the coming days could help us chart a safer course.

Science tells us it is still possible to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C.  But, it requires an immense and immediate global effort.  And shipping, which accounts for almost 3 per cent of global emissions, will be vital.

The industry has seen some progress.  But, it must move much faster to get on track and drive investment and innovation.

I urge you to leave London having agreed a Greenhouse Gas Strategy that commits the sector to net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest; and that includes ambitious science-based targets starting in 2030 — both on absolute emissions reductions and the use of clean fuels.

These must include all greenhouse-gas emissions and cover the whole value chain.  Such targets will provide the certainty that the industry and investors need.  I also urge you to commit to developing technical and economic policies and regulations to deliver on these targets and support a just, equitable transition.

Measures, such as carbon pricing will push the industry in the right direction by making zero-emission fuels more competitive, while the finance generated can support the just transition in developing countries and address the needs of those most vulnerable to the climate crisis.

I look forward to welcoming leaders from Government and business, including shipping, to the Climate Ambition Summit I am holding in September to present credible, concrete action to keep 1.5°C alive.

This meeting of the Marine Environment Protection Committee is a chance to steer us towards a clean, prosperous future for the industry and a safer future for humanity.  I urge you to take it.  Thank you.

