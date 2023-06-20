Recommit to Supporting Micro-, Small, Medium-Sized Enterprises in Making Sustainable Development a Reality, Says Secretary-General on Global Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day, observed on 27 June:

Micro-, small and medium-sized businesses play a big role in economies, communities and livelihoods around the world. They reduce unemployment, drive growth and innovation, and foster new markets and industries. Yet, they are particularly vulnerable to rising inflation and supply-chain disruptions that have plagued the global economy. Enterprises owned by young people and women are some of the most at risk.

The theme of this year’s Day focuses on women and young people’s entrepreneurship and resilient supply chains. We must create environments that support micro-, small and medium-sized businesses, and drive financial inclusion, to provide equal access to markets and finance. We need to help strengthen the ability of these businesses to withstand hard times. And we need to work to build sustainable supply chains that benefit workers and respect the environment.

In so doing, we harness the power of micro-, small and medium-sized businesses to help to reduce inequality, raise living standards and protect communities and the environment. We support some of the world’s poorest people, and we help to drive progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Together, let’s recommit to supporting micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises in helping to make the Sustainable Development Goals a reality.