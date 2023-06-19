Public Servants Critical as World Accelerates Action towards Sustainable Development Goals, Says Secretary-General in Observance Message

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for United Nations Public Service Day, observed on 23 June:

Today, on United Nations Public Service Day, we pay tribute to the women and men around the world who are answering the highest call: public service.

This year’s celebration arrives at the half-way point towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Public servants and the institutions they support will be increasingly critical as the world accelerates action towards the Sustainable Development Goals, which are badly off track.

Technology must be at the heart of this acceleration. Every day, new technologies emerge that hold the potential to change the way we live and work. When harnessed by an informed, skilled and equipped public service, technology can improve the reach and effectiveness of public services, while driving progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

As we mark this important day, let us celebrate the work of public servants worldwide and find new ways to apply innovation to our work to shape a better, more sustainable future for all people.