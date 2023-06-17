Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Attack on School in Western Uganda

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns yesterday’s attack against the Lhubirira secondary school in Mpondwe in western Uganda, reportedly by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) group. The latest reports indicate that dozens of people were killed, mostly students, and that several others were abducted. Those responsible for this appalling act must be brought to justice.

The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the Government and people of Uganda. He calls for the immediate release of those abducted.

The Secretary-General reiterates the importance of collective efforts, including through enhanced regional partnerships, to tackle cross-border insecurity between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda and restore durable peace in the area.