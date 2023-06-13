Secretary-General Deeply Concerned by Reports of Violence across Darfur

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the situation in Darfur. He is appalled by reports of large-scale violence and casualties across the region, in particular in El Geneina, West Darfur, as well as other areas including Nyala in South Darfur and Kutum and El Fasher in North Darfur, resulting from the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). He is highly worried about the increasing ethnic dimension of the violence, as well as by reports of sexual violence.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call for SAF and RSF to cease fighting and commit to a durable cessation of hostilities. He reminds all parties of their obligation to protect civilians.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the United Nations commitment to supporting the Sudanese people. With nearly 9 million people now urgently requiring humanitarian aid and protection in Darfur, he stresses the need for an end to looting and widened access so aid can reach those who most need it. He pays tribute to humanitarian workers, especially our local partners, who risk their lives to deliver assistance.