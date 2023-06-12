Secretary-General Mourns Death of Italy’s Former Prime Minister, Silvio Berlusconi, Noting Dedication, Service to His Country

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is saddened by the news of the death of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and expresses his sincere condolences to the people and Government of Italy, as well as his family. As the country’s longest-serving post-war Head of Government, Mr. Berlusconi will be remembered for the dedication with which he served his country.