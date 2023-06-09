Condemning Fatal Attack against Peacekeepers in Mali, Secretary-General Calls on Transitional Authorities to Bring Perpetrators to Justice

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns today’s attack by an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion followed by direct small arms fire against a patrol of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), seven kilometres from the Mission’s base in Ber, in the Timbuktu region, which resulted in the death of one peacekeeper from Burkina Faso and injury of eight others from the same contingent.

The Secretary-General expresses his deep condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the Government and people of Burkina Faso. He wishes a speedy recovery to the eight injured.

The Secretary-General recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. He calls on the transitional authorities in Mali to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack so that they can be brought to justice swiftly.

The Secretary-General pays tribute to the determination and the courage of peacekeepers, who continue to implement their mandates in extremely challenging circumstances in support of the people of Mali.