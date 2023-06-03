Welcome to the United Nations
Secretary-General Extends Condolences Following Train Accident in India

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the loss of life and injury in a train accident in Odisha, India, yesterday.

The Secretary-General extends his deep condolences to the families of the victims, as well as the people and Government of India.  He wishes a swift and full recovery to those who were injured.

