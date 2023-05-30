Condemning Military Satellite Launch by Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Secretary-General Calls on Government to Cease Activity, Resume Dialogue

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the military satellite launch conducted by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Any launch using ballistic missile technology is contrary to the relevant Security Council resolutions.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to cease such acts and to swiftly resume dialogue to achieve the goal of sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.