Calling Peacekeepers ‘Beating Heart’ of United Nations Commitment to More Peaceful World, Secretary-General Urges Continued Support for Blue Helmets

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, observed on 29 May:

United Nations peacekeepers are the beating heart of our commitment to a more peaceful world. For 75 years, they have supported people and communities rocked by conflict and upheaval across the globe. Today, on the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, we honour their extraordinary contributions to international peace and security.

Since 1948, more than 2 million peacekeepers have served in 71 missions, helping countries navigate the difficult path from war to peace. They are also critical to the protection of civilians caught up in the chaos of these deadly conflicts, providing a lifeline of hope and help in some of the most dangerous contexts imaginable.

In carrying out this essential work, many peacekeepers have paid the ultimate price. More than 4,200 peacekeepers have lost their lives serving under the United Nations flag. We stand in sympathy and solidarity with their families, friends and colleagues, and will forever be inspired by their selfless devotion to the cause of peace.

Today, more than 87,000 peacekeepers from 125 countries serve in 12 operations. They face rising global tensions and divides, stagnating peace processes and more complex conflicts. Despite these obstacles, and working with a wide range of partners, peacekeepers persevere.

To people living under the shadow of conflict, our teams of blue helmets represent hope. As peacekeepers support humanity, let us always support and recognize them.