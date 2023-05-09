Secretary-General Saddened by Passing of Former United Nations Development Programme Administrator Kemal Derviş, Praising His Dedication to Equality, Social Justice

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General was saddened by the news of the passing of Kemal Derviş, former Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Mr. Derviş was a remarkable leader who dedicated his career to striving for equality and social justice and eradicating poverty in all its forms. As the first UNDP Administrator from the Global South, Mr. Derviş took a lead role in supporting countries in overcoming crises and vulnerability and bringing the United Nations development system together around common goals.

The Secretary-General offers his sincere condolences to Mr. Derviş’s family and friends. He affirms that the United Nations will continue its mission to support the well-being of all people — a mission that Mr. Derviş upheld throughout his life.