‘Work Together in Solidarity for More Peaceful World for All’, Secretary-General Stresses in Vesak Day Message

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the Day of Vesak, observed on 5 May:

I send my warmest wishes to the millions around the world celebrating the Day of Vesak, which marks the birth, enlightenment and passing of the Buddha.

The ideals celebrated on this sacred day have a deep resonance with the goals of our United Nations: understanding among peoples, the pursuit of harmony, the promotion of peace.

At this time of strife, the Buddha’s teachings of tolerance, compassion and service to humanity are a source of solace and strength.

As we navigate the path to a better future, let us seize the spirit of Vesak.

Let us reach out to bridge differences, rise above narrow self-interest and work together in solidarity for a more peaceful world for all.