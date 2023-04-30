Given Rapidly Deteriorating Humanitarian Crisis in Sudan, Secretary-General Announces Sending Emergency Relief Coordinator to Region Immediately

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

In light of the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Sudan, the Secretary-General is sending the Emergency Relief Coordinator and Under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, to the region immediately.

The scale and speed of what is unfolding is unprecedented in Sudan. We are extremely concerned by the immediate, as well as long-term impact on all people in Sudan and the broader region.

We once again urge all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, allow safe passage for civilians fleeing areas of hostilities, respect humanitarian workers and assets, facilitate relief operations, and respect medical personnel, transport and facilities.