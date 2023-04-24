Expressing Appreciation for All Sides’ Cooperation Relocating United Nations Staff, Secretary-General Calls for Civilians’ Evacuation from Conflict Areas

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the safe temporary relocation of hundreds of United Nations staff members and dependents and associated personnel from Khartoum and other locations in Sudan. He appreciates the cooperation by all sides in Sudan to allow for the operation to be carried out without incident. The Secretary-General reiterates his call on the parties to immediately cease hostilities and allow all civilians to evacuate from areas affected by the fighting.

The Secretary-General affirms the continued dedication of the United Nations to stand with and work for the Sudanese people, in full support of their wishes for a peaceful, secure future and a return to the democratic transition. The United Nations will carry out its work with its personnel, both inside and outside Sudan.

The Secretary-General will continue to use his good offices, in close coordination with our partners, to de-escalate tensions and establish a lasting ceasefire.