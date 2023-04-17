Humanitarian Situation in Sudan ‘Catastrophic’, Secretary-General Warns, Urging All Parties with Influence to Support Efforts for Ending Violence, Restoring Order

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was delivered prior to his opening remarks to the Economic and Social Council Forum on Financing for Development, in New York today:

Before I deliver my opening statement, I would like to say a few words about what’s going on in Sudan.

I strongly condemn the outbreak of fighting that is taking place in Sudan, and appeal to the leaders of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to immediately cease hostilities, restore calm and begin a dialogue to resolve the crisis.

The situation has already led to horrendous loss of life, including many civilians. Any further escalation could be devastating for the country and the region. I urge all those with influence over the situation to use it in the cause of peace; to support efforts to end the violence, restore order and return to the path of transition.

The humanitarian situation in Sudan was already precarious and is now catastrophic. I condemn the deaths and injuries to civilians and humanitarian workers and the targeting and looting of premises. I remind all parties of the need to respect international law, including ensuring the safety and security of all United Nations and associated personnel and humanitarian aid workers.

I have spoken during the weekend with the two Sudanese leaders, and I am actively engaging with the African Union, the Arab League and leaders across the region. I reaffirm that the United Nations stands with the people of Sudan at this very difficult time, with full support for their efforts to restore the democratic transition and build a peaceful, secure future.

Now I will deliver my statement.