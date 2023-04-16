Secretary-General Deeply Concerned about Continued Clashes in Sudan, Strongly Condemns Deaths, Injuries of Civilians

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the continued clashes between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces in Sudan. He strongly condemns the deaths and injuries of civilians, including the death of three staff members of the World Food Programme (WFP) in North Darfur, with a further two seriously injured. Those responsible should be brought to justice without delay. United Nations and other humanitarian premises have also been hit by projectiles and looted in several locations in Darfur.

The Secretary-General reminds the parties of the need to respect international law, including the obligation to ensure the safety and security of all United Nations and associated personnel, their premises and their assets.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call for the immediate halt to the fighting and for a return to dialogue. He continues to engage with regional leaders and with Sudanese stakeholders to find a way out of this crisis.