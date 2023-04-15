Strongly Condemning Outbreak of Fighting in Sudan, Secretary-General Calls on Sudanese Force Leaders to Immediately Cease Hostilities

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the outbreak of fighting between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces in Sudan.

The Secretary-General calls on the leaders of the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces to immediately cease hostilities, restore calm and initiate a dialogue to resolve the current crisis. Any further escalation in the fighting will have a devastating impact on civilians and further aggravate the already precarious humanitarian situation in the country. He calls on Member States in the region to support efforts to restore order and return to the path of transition.

The Secretary-General is engaging with leaders in the region and reaffirms the commitment of the United Nations to support the people of Sudan in their efforts to restore a democratic transition and realize their aspirations for building a peaceful and secure future.