During Time of Renewal across Faiths, ‘Let Us Lift Our Hearts, Voices for Peace’, Says Secretary-General in Interfaith Prayer Remarks

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks at the interfaith moment of prayer for peace, in New York today:

At a time of terrible divisions, we are here today in common cause. We gather at a unique moment, on the last Friday of Ramadan, as Christians celebrate Easter, Jews mark the end of Passover and Sikhs enjoy the festival of Vaisakhi.

Even the calendar is sending a message of unity. To unite for people. Unite for our planet. And unite for peace.

Peace is needed today more than ever. War and conflict are unleashing devastation, poverty and hunger, and driving tens of millions of people from their homes. Climate chaos is all around. And even peaceful countries are gripped by gaping inequalities and political polarization.

Today, at this blessed moment of renewal across faiths, let us lift our hearts and voices for peace — our guiding star and our most precious goal.

Let us hold firm to the common faith that unites the human family. Let us come together as communities and countries. Let us pray for peace.